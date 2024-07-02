Ice Spice hinted Taylor Swift could feature on her upcoming debut album, 'Y2K'.

The rap sensation and pop superstar teamed up on the remix of Taylor's hit 'Karma' last May, and the 'Boy's a Liar' hitmaker refused to confirm or deny if the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has done anything for her record, which is due on July 26, but she teased there are a "couple" of collaborations.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight' on the red carpet at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday (30.06.24), she said: "There's a couple [of collaborations] - that is all I can say. More than one."

Asked if Taylor returned the favour, she coyly replied: "I think she did me the favour, but I don't know, let's see, let's see."

The 24-year-old star recently shared the advice the 'Anti-Hero' hitmaker gave her, which was to just "keep making music and everything will be fine."

Speaking to Billboard, she said: "When I was in the studio with Taylor, like, I’ll never forget.

"She told me, 'No matter what, just keep making music and everything’s going to be fine.'"

Ice Spice previously refused to share the tips Taylor, 34, offered her.

She previously told The Guardian newspaper: “I was like: ‘You [mess] with my project?' Like, what? She’s so sweet – I was so obsessed with how humble she was and willing to work. She gives me so much advice – we talk all the time and she’s so funny… But I can’t say what she be telling me."