Ice Spice has announced her debut album 'Y2K' will be released next month and will be followed by her first ever world tour.

The 24-year-old rapper revealed her highly-anticipated debut LP will drop on 26 July, and she will then embark on the 'Y2K! World Tour'.

Taking to Instagram to announce the album's release date, Ice Spice showed off the 'Y2K' cover, and added: "HIIIII 'Y2K' THE ALBUM WILL BE DROPPING JULY 26TH!!!!"

In a following post to the platform, the 'Pretty Girl' hitmaker confirmed she would be touring across Europe and the US in July and August, and revealed she will be joined by Cash Cobain on the road.

Previously, the 'Munch' rapper revealed her mother was the main inspiration for her album, and added she embodies "the 'Y2K' aesthetic in its truest form".

During an appearance on The Zane Lowe Show, she said: "Thankfully, I had my mom, so growing up I’d see her really embody the Y2K aesthetic in its truest form.

"It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp. It’s brown lip liner no matter where you go. So thankfully I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."

Ice Spice also admitted she was "really nervous" to sample Sean Paul's 2002 classic 'Gimme the Light' in her track 'Gimme A Light', which appears on her upcoming record.

She said: "I was really nervous because we really wanted to have a very authentic Y2K sample in there, and Sean Paul, he’s legendary.

"And that song alone, his 'Gimme the Light', is so iconic that I was so nervous to sample it, because I’m like, 'This isn’t going to get cleared, so what’s the point?'"

The Grammy winner paid tribute to the 'No Lie' artist for being receptive to her homage.

She said: "Thankfully we got it cleared. Shouts to Sean Paul. He’s so real."

Ice Spice's 'Y2K! World Tour' dates:

4 July – Roskilde, Denmark – Roskilde Festival

5 July – Gdynia, Poland – Open'er Festival

7 July – Vienna, Austria – Rolling Loud Europe

11 July – Costinesti, Romania – Beach, Please! Festival

12 July – London, UK – Wireless Festival

13 July – Frauenfeld, Switzerland – Openair Frauenfeld

18 July – Dour, Belgium – Dour Festival

30 July – Washington, DC – The Anthem

1 August – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

2 August – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark

4 August – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

6 August – New York, NY – The Rooftop at Pier 17

9 August – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

11 August – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

13 August – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

14 August – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

17 August – Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium

19 August – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

21 August – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

23 August – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

25 August – Dallas, TX –The Factory Deep Ellum

26 August – Houston, TX – 713 Music Hall

28 August – Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

31 August – Miami Beach, FL – The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater