Jazzy has big ambitions for the next five years

The 28-year-old singer has cemented her place in the music industry after 2023 saw her become the first Irish solo female artist to top the country's singles chart since the late Julie-Anne Dineen's charity single 'Do You Believe?' in 2009 with 'Giving Me'.

However, the 'No Bad Vibes' songstress is hungry for more success and has her eyes set on ticking off two studio albums and a USA tour by 2029.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at 'Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard', Jazzy said: "I would love to have at least two studio albums and maybe get to tour America and other parts of the world I haven’t been to."

In two year's time, the star - whose real name is Yasmine Byrne - enters her 30s, and she strongly believes her life will continue to get better.

When asked if there are any nerves about entering her 30s, she admitted: "No, definitely not.

"I feel like every year gets better for me."

This year saw the Dublin-based performer make history by becoming the biggest Irish female artist on Spotify - surpassing Enya and the late Sinead O'Connor.

Jazzy's audience has boosted to 7.3 million monthly listeners on the music streaming platform.

She became the first Irish female artist to top the country's singles chart in 14 years with her track 'Giving Me' and released her debut album 'Constellations' in October.

The superstar told the Irish Independent last year: "I have done things I could have only imagined doing, and I’m having the time of my life.

"I think there have been so many big ones for me this year, but the one that stands out is being the first female to go to number one in 14 years in Ireland.

"That makes me feel like I’ve made a little bit of history in my career already."