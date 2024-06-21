Jess Glynne and ALOK hope their collaboration soundtracks people's summers.

Jess Glynne is back with another sun-soaked banger with ALOK

The 'Rather Be' singer, 34, and the 32-year-old Brazilian musician have shared the catchy anthem 'Summer's Back'.

Alok - whose full name is Alok Achkar Peres Petrillo - said: “I always loved this song and its upbeat and bouncy melody, it’s a classic and timeless, and I feel honoured to recreate it for a new generation of music fans today.

"Working with Jess was amazing, her vocals sound incredible and I can’t wait to see the reaction the song gets this summer when I play it at the festivals. I hope it brings so much fun to everyone and they will dance and create many new memories of summer."

Jess hopes 'Summer's Back' will bring people as much "joy" as her 2015 summer smash hit 'Hold My Hand'.

She added: "It brings me so much joy when people say that 'Hold My Hand' reminds them of summer. There's no better feeling than having a song that makes you reminisce on good times. So here's another one that I hope people can enjoy this summer! Thank you ALOK, for having me on this track."

Chart-topper Jess - who is in a relationship with former Lioness Alex Scott, 39 - released her first album in six years in April, 'JESS', and the artist hoped her work would allow the world to “understand the person” she is after feeling that she has been “misunderstood”.

She explained: “I feel like I have been misunderstood and I think that’s something that I don’t want to continue in my career.

"I want people to listen to my records and understand where they’ve come from, and understand the person that I am.”