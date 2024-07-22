Jessica Simpson has begged her sister Ashlee to record a new album.

Jessica Simpson wants her sister Ashlee to make a new album

Ashlee, 39, followed her pop star sister Jessica into music and released three records before turning her hand to acting. She's been absent from the music industry for many years but made a return to the stage to perform a one-off gig at the Evita nightclub in West Hollywood, California on Saturday (20.07.24) night - and videos of her performance left her sibling in tears.

Jessica shared clips of Ashlee on stage on Instagram and wrote: "I woke up this mornin’ cryin’ like a fan girl nerd sister watchin’ this from last night!!!

"You are a f****** rockstar Ash! You looked, sounded, and moved like you never missed a day on stage. It was simply EPIC! What a beautiful moment with all of your back up singers (the entire crowd) … CHILLS … "

Jessica went on to publicly beg Ashlee to get back into the studio to record new music - and even suggested they head out on a joint tour.

She added: "You were born for this! Make a record asap! Let’s tour together and take the kids! I am so proud to be your sister!!! You are INCREDIBLE! @ashleesimpsonross."

Ashlee took to the stage to mark the 20th anniversary of her debut album 'Autobiography' which was released on 20 July 2004. She also announced the release of an extended edition of the record which features three songs which were not included on the original US version of the album.

Ashlee told Stereogum: "The extended version is just songs that I didn’t release in the State. It’s songs that I would perform [like] ‘Harder Everyday.’ I wished that was on 'Autobiography'.

" loved that song. I wrote that with John Feldmann years ago, actually, and the Madden brothers, so it’s going to be that and a few of the other songs that I wrote a while ago."

Ashlee also revealed she is actually planning to release new music in the future and she's hoping to schedule some more live shows this year. She added: "I am in the studio making new music … so that will be coming ...

"I’m looking to do some actual shows coming in November, December, coming in the new year."