Jon Bon Jovi insists he and his bandmates have 'tried' to reunite with Richie Sambora

The guitarist abruptly quit the group in 2009 when he simply didn’t show up for a gig in Calgary, Canada, and his former bandmates still don’t understand his actions, despite reaching out.

Jon told Record Collector magazine: “It’s heartbreaking that Richie left and that he did it in that way.

“We were shocked. I miss him personally and creatively, in the studio and as an integral part of the band onstage.

“But if you don’t show up for work, your boss is going to say, ‘What the f***? Get help. And if you don’t want to get help…’

“It’s 11 years now. David and Tico have seen Richie once and I’ve seen him twice. It’s not like we haven’t tried.”

The ‘Always’ hitmakers would welcome the musician back to the band, but need him to make the first move now.

Bandmate David Bryan added: “Richie is a brother and we love him. It’s up to Richie. We never shut the door on him, he just never came back to work. Anything is possible.”

Powder guitarist Phil X stepped in to replace Richie following his sudden departure, and the rest of the group have praised how well he has fitted in.

Tico Torres said:” Phil has found his voice on [new album] ‘Forever’. That doesn’t happen overnight.”

Jon added: “Trying to pretend to be Richie would have been a curse.

“Phil’s ability to fit in and stand out while he’s doing so is a gift.

“I won’t ever co-write with Phil but boy did he fill a big f****** void.”