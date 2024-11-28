Juice WRLD's mother says her late son would be "overjoyed" by his 'Fortnite' tribute concert.

Juice WRLD's mom says he would be so proud to see his passion for games uniting people ahead of this weekend's 'Fortnite' tribute concert

This weekend, to mark the release of the rapper's posthumous album ‘The Party Never Ends’, an in-game virtual gig will take place in the popular battle royale game.

Juice - whose real name was Jarad Higgins - tragically died in 2019, at the age of 21, from an accidental overdose, and his mom says her son will be thrilled to know his passion for games is bringing people together.

Carmela Wallace said: “Jarad always loved to play Fortnite – it was more than just entertainment for him, it was a way to connect with others.

“From a young age, video games were a part of how he bonded with friends and family, and being in Fortnite is an incredible tribute to that connection. I know he would be overjoyed to see how his love for games continues to bring people together across different spaces, just like his music does.”

As part of 'Fortnite’s Chapter 2 Remix' event on Saturday (30.11.24), fans will be able to witness the world premiere of new Juice WRLD song ‘Empty Out Your Pockets’.

As well as Juice, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Ice Spice are part of the lineup, with Epic Games stating the special event “connects dreamscapes from all four artists”.

The album, out on Friday (29.11.24), marks Juice’s third and final posthumous LP following 2020's 'Legends Never Die' and 2021's 'Fighting Demons'.

Following his death, his mother unveiled the Live Free 999 Fund in honour of her son, which aims to help young people suffering from mental health issues.

In a statement about the song 'Righteous', which was released the same week the fund was launched, his family wrote on Instagram at the time: "Juice was a prolific artist who dedicated his life to making music.

"Choosing how to share his upcoming music with the world was no easy feat. Honoring the love Juice felt for his fans while shining a light on his talents and his spirit are the most important parts of this process for us.

"Earlier this week, Juice's mother, Carmela Wallace, announced the establishment of the Live Free 999 Fund which will receive additional support via Grade A and Interscope Records.

"Tonight we will be releasing a new song called "Righteous" which Juice made from his home studio in Los Angeles.

"We hope you enjoy this new music and continue to keep Juice's spirit alive.

"Stay safe everyone.

"Love Carmela Wallace, Juice's family and the Grade A team. (sic)"