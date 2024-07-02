Avril Lavigne admitted her first-ever Glastonbury experience was "so cool".

Avril Lavigne was thrilled with the turnout at Glastonbury

The 39-year-old pop punk princess had waited 22 years to play the legendary music festival in Somerset, south west England, and she was gobsmacked at the masses that turned out to witness her play The Other Stage at Worthy Farm on Saturday (29.06.24).

She told the BBC: "I can't believe it has taken me 22 years to finally play Glastonbury, but it was amazing.

"The audience was incredible, everyone was up on shoulders, holding signs and there were colourful smoke bombs going off, it was just so cool."

She continued: "I've had seven albums and done seven tours and it's just as exciting as ever."

Pop punk has seen a resurgence with artists like ‘Good 4 U’ hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo, 21, leading the new age.

Avril’s landmark 2002 LP 'Let Go' soundtracked many teenagers' lives in the noughties and is still adored to this day.

She added: "Everyone is still really excited by [the music] - I think that's what connects me and my audience, it's the songwriting and the songs."

Whilst onstage, the 'Complicated' hitmaker reflected: "I wrote that album when I was 16 years old… I ended up moving to Los Angeles and writing this album, it came out when I was 17. I came over here to England the UK right away and everybody here has always been so insanely, incredibly supportive and I’ve loved coming here."

Many fans argued that Avril should have headlined, and she could have certainly rocked the Pyramid Stage.