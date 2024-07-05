Kasabian have announced a November UK arena tour.

Kasabian announce November UK arena tour

The band recently released their latest album 'Happenings' to widespread praise from critics and fans and they are set to celebrate that success with four huge dates in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester and London’s O2 Arena in November.

Kasabian - featuring frontman Serge Pizzorno, bassist Chris Edwards, drummer Ian Matthews and guitarist Tim Carter - will be supported on tour by special guests The Streets.

Pre Sale tickets will be available from Monday 8th July @ 9.30am, with general sale tickets from Wednesday, 10th July @ 9.30am.

Meanwhile, the band recently revealed they are not interested in celebrating the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album, following the dismissal of former frontman Tom Meighan in 2020.

Serge told The Sun newspaper: "The best way to celebrate 20 years is with new music.

“We’re in our third decade and we have something new to say. We don’t need to look back at memories of writing 'LSF'.

“We can talk about this new album and how we have explored new music. It’s amazing that we’ve got this legacy, but songwriting is what I love.

“It’s been nice for us all to move on. We’d never go back — I know too much.”

Serge found the group's 2022 album 'The Alchemist's Euphoria' "hard" to make and knew it was a "test" as to whether they could survive without Tom.

He said: “'Alchemist' was a hard record to make.

“It was hard for so many reasons, but not many bands this century have had six number ones so it was a nice thing to happen with Alchemist after everything we’d been through.

“We went in at Number One and just carried on.

“Of course it was also a test, yeah. It was a tightrope and that was the fear that this could go horribly wrong."