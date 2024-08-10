Katy Perry is in talks to perform at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Katy Perry to perform at MTV VMAs?

The 39-year-old popstar in reportedly keen to take to the stage at the VMAs on September 10, just 10 days before she releases her latest album '143'.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Katy is deep in talks to make her big return to the VMAs stage.

"Details are still being ironed out but she’s a huge star and bosses are determined to lock in the deal.

“The last time Katy performed on the show was in 2019, so it is set to be a huge moment.

“She’s already been travelling the world to promote her new single but next month is set to be even busier for her.

“Katy is one of the world’s biggest pop superstars and this new record and a performance at the VMAs would cement that.”

The MTV VMAs will be staged at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 10.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift leads the list of nominees for the VMAs, with 10 nominations in total, including eight for 'Fortnight', her collaboration with Post Malone.

'Fortnight' is in contention for the Video of the Year accolade, which is considered to be the most prestigious of all of the awards.

Taylor is contention for the Artist of the Year gong, too, although she'll face stiff competition from Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA.

Elsewhere, Post Malone has received nine nominations, including nods in the Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration categories.

Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter and Eminem have all earned six nominations each, while rap stars Megan Thee Stallion and SZA have both received five nominations.

This year's list features 29 first-time nominees, which includes the likes of Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, and Jelly Roll.