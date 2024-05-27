Kylie Minogue never thought 'Padam Padam' would become such a viral sensation.

The 'Spinning Around' legend - who will celebrate her 56th birthday on Tuesday (28.05.24) - released the dance-pop track in the summer of 2023 as the lead single from her album chart-topping album 'Tension' and while she believed it had some "potential", admitted that it was "so much fun" to watch it turn into "madness" as a global hit.

She told Hello! Magazine: "I felt that it had the potential to become a hit, but what I didn't imagine was that it would become a viral sensation and something of a pop culture moment. It was so much fun seeing it unfold day by day. While I was in the middle of the madness, I felt as though I was on the outside looking in, as it seemed to propel itself further into the world,"

The 'I Should Be So Lucky' hitmaker - who has not been on tour since 2019 - debuted her Las Vegas residency towards the end of last year and teased that her upcoming headline slot at Hyde Park BST may come with a "surprise" that she "cannot wait to share" with her fans.

She said: "My residency was so much fun. The audiences seemed to get wilder and wilder, and the energy in the room was incredible. I will miss it, but I hope to be back when I can.

"I need to get to plenty of other places in the meantime. I always love performing at Hyde Park. There's a special magic in the air and so much love between the stage and the crowd.

!I can't wait to share the moment with everyone and I may have a surprise up my sleeve!

"It's been a wild ride, the past 12 months. I'm working my socks off, but it's really rewarding. I love sharing this new era with long-time fans and it's been amazing to have been introduced to a new generation of fans I mean wow."