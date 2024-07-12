Kylie Minogue has teased fans won't have to "wait too long" for a new album.

The 56-year-old singer only released her 16th studio LP 'Tension' 10 months ago, but she's told fans her new single 'My Oh My', a collaboration with Tove Lo and Bebe Rexha, is just a taste of things to come.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2, she told host Zoe Ball: "You know I like to stay busy, and you know I like to always have something up my sleeve.

“So you could hazard a guess that this is the start of more to come.

“You won’t have to wait too long.

“There’s plenty, shall we say, and I’m full of excitement.

“I have travelled with my studio for the last year and a half.”

And while the 'Padam Padam' hitmaker will perform at BST Hyde Park in London on Saturday (13.07.24), she hasn't toured the UK since 2019 but also hinted there will be live shows on the way.

Asked if there will be a UK tour, she added: “I mean, it would stand to reason, wouldn’t it?

“There’s gotta be somewhere for all this new music to live.”

Meanwhile, Kylie is also believed to be writing her autobiography.

The 'Some Kind of Bliss' hitmaker has reportedly decided now is the right time to put pen to paper and look back on her life with the help of a ghostwriter after finishing her Las Vegas residency and scooping a Lifetime Achievement award at the BRITs earlier this year, because she is at the "pinnacle" of her career.

A source recently told The Sun on Sunday newspaper's Bizarre column: “Kylie is at the pinnacle of her career and now feels like the perfect time to write about her life and relive some memories.

“She’ll reveal some new anecdotes and stories and dig out some snaps from her archive.

“She will cover her music, TV and film roles, and of course her love life. The finished product is sure to incite a bidding war among publishers.”