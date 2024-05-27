Lady Gaga working on seventh studio album

Lady Gaga is working on her seventh studio album.

The 38-year-old singer and actress revealed she has been hard at work in the studio and is excited about her new music.

According to Variety, she said, at a Q A for her new movie 'Gaga Chromatica Ball': "I have written so many songs and I have produced so many songs. It’s nothing like anything that I’ve ever made before. There’s something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

Gaga also revealed she actually had COVID during five performances of her 'Chromatica Ball' tour.

She said: "I shared it with everyone on my team. And I said, ‘I don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable at work, and you don’t have to perform and you don’t have to work that day'. I just didn’t want to let all the fans down. The way that I saw it also is like the fans are all putting themselves in harm’s way every day coming to the show.

"This was such a special time. This tour went on during a time that people didn’t think that you could. The stadiums were packed all, they were sold out and [people were] all dressed up, dancing and singing.

"This industry can feel very isolating sometimes, but I never feel alone when I’m with my fans."

Gaga revealed last year that she had been working on the film, writing on X: "I spent countless hours in the editing room bringing my vision for this film to life. It is my gift to you - directed, produced and created by me, alongside some of the most talented, creative people in the world."