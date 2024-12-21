Andrew Ridgeley says George Michael would have been "utterly delighted" that 'Last Christmas' has become such a classic.

Andrew Ridgeley says George Michael would have been 'utterly delighted' that Last Christmas has become such a classic

The 61-year-old singer shot to fame alongside George - who died on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53 - as part of the duo Wham! in the 1980s and their festive track has claimed the title of Christmas number one for a second time.

He told Official Charts.com: "37 years to get to Number 1, 39 years to Christmas Number 1, and then like London buses they all come along at once! I’m especially pleased for George, he would have been utterly delighted, his fabulous Christmas composition has become such a classic, almost as much a part of Christmas as mince pies, turkey and pigs in blankets.”

Andrew noted that the song's enduring popularity is "testament" to the track itself and thanked everyone who has participated in getting the single to the top of the charts yet again.

He said: “It’s testament to a really wonderful Christmas song that in a lot of people’s minds evokes and represents Christmas as we would all wish it to be. I’d like to thank everyone who has listened to, downloaded, bought, streamed Last Christmas and been a part of history. Thanks so much and Merry Christmas!”

'Last Christmas' spent five consecutive weeks at number two in the UK singles chart upon its initial release in 1984 , and was held off the top spot at Christmas by Geldof's Band Aid's 'Do They Know It's Christmas?', which also featured George.

The tune has been covered by many artists over the years, including the likes of Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Meghan Trainor.