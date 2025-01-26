Queen guitarist Brian May is avid collector of 'Star Wars' toys.

Brian May's wife Anita Dobson has spilled that he collects Star Wars toys

The 77-year-old rock legend’s actress wife Anita Dobson has spilled that her husband has a vast collection of figures and ships inspired by the sci-fi film series, which was created by George Lucas back in 1977.

Anita - who famously played Angie Watts in 'EastEnders' in the 1980s - says Brian buys new 'Star Wars' merchandise too and he always purchases two items, one to keep in the box and one to gift to his grandchildren.

Speaking at the launch of Cirque du Soleil show Corteo at London's Royal Albert Hall, she said: "Brian is a collector of 'Star Wars' toys. And astronomical stuff, Queen stuff. He’s a big collector.

“He buys a packaged one and one that he can have for the grandkids.

“He’s bought quite a lot. It’s eased off a bit, as he’s gone through life. His favourite is the little green guy, he loves Yoda.

“He also loves dinosaurs, like most kids do, and prehistoric creatures.”

'Doctor Who' star Anita admits both she and Brian are hoarders and although she often has a clear out they just can’t stop accumulating things.

She said: “I always think I’ve got to have a clear out and a lot of my clothes go to the local hospice. But you know there’s so much stuff. The way I look at it, my husband is a hoarder and I’m a semi-hoarder.

“Every time the door opens more stuff comes in, so it’s a bit like King Canute, it just keeps building up. But you know what? I’m lucky.

“I try to lessen the accumulation of stuff that comes in. My husband is really clever so any little things that come in that you think are useless he will go, ‘No, no, don’t get rid of that because it might come in useful.’ And it does. Something he is fixing, or something he has decided to add, and there it is, he’s got it in his DIY box.

And Anita says Brian’s collection of Queen memorabilia is staggering and will one day go on display for fans of the band to enjoy.

She said: “He’s got all his costumes, all his records, all those one-off records, loads of stuff. His legend will live on forever, as will Queen’s.”