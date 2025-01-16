Lucy Dacus is set to release her first solo album in four years.

The 29-year-old musician is one third of indie supergroup Boygenius, with Julien Baker and Phoebe Bridgers, and hasn't released a full-length solo project since 2021's 'Home Video'.

That's about to change, with 'Forever Is a Feeling' set to drop on March 28.

The record features her Boygenius bandmates, plus Hozier, Madison Cunningham, Blake Mills, Bartees Strange, Jake Finch, Collin Pastore and Melina Duderte.

So far, Lucy has released the singles 'Ankles' and 'Limerence'.

She said of the LP's themes of heartbreak and love: "I got kicked in the head with emotions.

"Falling in love, falling out of love… You have to destroy things in order to create things. And I did destroy a really beautiful life."

Lucy is also set to embark on a 13-date US tour in support of the album.

The jaunt will kick off on April 16 at the Met in Philadelphia and is due to wrap on May 14 at the Greek in Los Angeles.

Muna's Katie Gavin and indie rocker Jasmine.4.t. will open for Lucy on select dates.

At their concert at The Smell in Los Angeles last February, Boygenius claimed it would be their last show for the "foreseeable", according to the fan account @boygeniussource.

Lucy reportedly said: “This is our last show, and we’re feeling it.”

As they closed the set with 'Not Strong Enough', Lucy declared: “This is our last song," however Julien clarified: “Not ever."

In an interview with GQ in November 2023, Phoebe admitted of their future together: “I do fear [the end]."

Lucy said: “I’ve been thinking about how, after our tour in 2018 ended, we were all depressed, right?”

As for the other members, Julien, 29, has formed a duo with musician TORRES, who are billed to play a series of festivals this year, including Big Ears in Knoxville, Tennessee and High Water Music Festival in Charleston, South Carolina.

They released their first single, 'Sugar in the Tank', at the end of last year and have an album in the making.

Phoebe, 30, has yet to announce any upcoming projects.

Boygenius released their only studio album, 'The Record', in 2023.