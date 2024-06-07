Luke Combs is set to release the album 'Fathers and Sons' next week.

Luke Combs is returning with a new album next week

The country star has penned an emotional album in honour of his two boys, 10-month-old Beau and Tex, who is almost two.

The lead single, 'The Man He Sees in Me', is out now, and the rest will follow on June 14.

In a note to his sons posted to Instagram, Luke shared: "To My Boys, first and foremost I will always love you, no matter what.

"With this song I want you to know that even though I'm not perfect, I try my hardest every day to be the best version of myself for you both. I'll make mistakes along the way and some days you'll be sick of your old man I'm sure, but dang we'll have some fun too."

The 34-year-old star - who has his children with wife Nicole Hocking - concluded: "I can't wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same.

"Love, Dad."

'Fathers and Sons' is the follow-up to 2023's 'Gettin' Old'.

Luke previously admitted he'd love to take his family on the road with him while he's on tour.

Speaking during an appearance on Absolute Country Radio, he said: "I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out, as much as they can be out. You know, I think that’s important. I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the dad that you see on TV and go, "Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today, I guess,"' the star added. 'Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them."