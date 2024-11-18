Mac Miller's lost album 'Balloonerism' will seemingly posthumously drop "soon".

Mac Miller's second posthumous album has received a trailer and is coming 'soon'

During Tyler, the Creator's Camp Flog Gnaw festival in Los Angeles over the weekend, in between Sampha and Alchemist and Friends’ sets, a two-and-a-half-minute trailer aired with the album cover and a message reading "soon".

A painting of the late rapper – who tragically died at the age of 26 of an accidental overdose in 2018 – by artist Alim Smith was shown alongside a series of visuals.

The collection is believed to have been recorded before Mac’s 2014 mixtape ‘Faces’.

Songs from the LP featuring SZA (‘The Song That Changed Everything’) and his best friend, Dylan Reynolds (‘Manakins’), previously leaked online alongside a potential track-listing, so news of an official release will be music to fans’ ears.

The clip featured the SZA collaboration and the track ‘5 Dollar Pony Rides’.

Grammy winner Thundercat is also rumoured to have been involved in the project.

It will mark the second posthumous album to be released after his family shared his album ‘Circles’ in 2020, which was intended to be a companion record to his last studio album, 2018’s ‘Swimming’.

At the time, they admitted that deciding to release the work had been a tough decision.

They explained in a post on his Instagram page: "This is a complicated process that has no right answer. No clear path. We simply know that it was important to Malcolm for the world to hear it. One of the most difficult decisions in the process is how best to let people know about it - how to communicate meaningfully while keeping sacred what should be kept sacred. So this will be the only post on any of his channels. Information regarding this release, his charity, and Malcolm himself will be found at @92tilinfinity.

"Thank you to all the fans who've supported him unconditionally through the years. We miss him. We are left to imagine where Malcolm was going and to appreciate where he was. We hope you take the time to listen. The look on his face when everyone was listening said it all.

"With humility and gratitude. Malcolm's family (sic)"