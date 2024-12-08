Mariah Carey feels "really proud" to celebrate the 30th anniversary of 'Merry Christmas'.

Mariah Carey is relaunching the album

The 55-year-old singer released the album 30 years ago, and Mariah is thrilled to now be releasing a deluxe digital edition of the record.

She wrote on Instagram: "The deluxe digital edition of my Merry Christmas album is out now! You know I don’t know numbers but I’m really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album. I’m so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs. The album is available now with a new remastering of my 1994 concert at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. [mic and record emojis] Hope you enjoy listening, and hoping we spend many more holidays together! Merry Christmas, xoxo M [Christmas tree and heart emojis] (sic)"

Mariah recently revealed that she wants to be a “friend for anyone who needs one” during the festive season.

The singer's most famous single, ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ receives heavy airplay during December and Mariah is “very grateful” to be an essential part of the holiday period for so many people.

She told Best magazine: "I feel very grateful. The holidays are a wonderful time, but they can also be a difficult time for some people.

"I just try to do my best to make people happy and to feel festive, no matter what’s going on in their lives.

"I see myself as a friend for anyone who needs one for the holidays."

The ‘Hero’ hitmaker spends Christmas in Aspen with her 13-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe – who she has with ex-husband Nick Cannon – and they always make sure they get out in the snow as part of their festive traditions.

She explained: "We do this thing every year where we take Polaroid pictures of each other out in the snow and then we hang them on the small tree we have downstairs. It’s so cute.

"We have a few like that we always do."