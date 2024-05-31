Mark Oliver Everett believes his dad's death helped him to save his own life.

Mark Oliver Everett has opened up about his health woes

The 61-year-old singer - who is also known as E - underwent a life-saving operation after an aneurysm was discovered on his aorta during a routine check-up, and Mark admits that losing his dad at the age of 19 led him to become more health-conscious.

The Eels frontman told The Sun newspaper: "The one positive thing I can find from my father dying young is that it’s kept me alive.

"I wouldn’t have known I had this condition if I wasn’t having checks every year."

Asked how he feels now, Mark replied: "I’m totally fine.

"It was a big ordeal of course and it took me a couple of months to recover but I’m as good as new now."

Mark is happy to show off his surgical scar, in a bid to encourage people to get regular check-ups.

He explained: "I felt uncomfortable but I just wanted to bring awareness, so people get checked.

"Luckily chicks dig scars. That’s what The Fonz said!"

Meanwhile, Mark has recalled having a funny encounter with a nurse amid his recovery.

The music star shared: "When I was in recovery, I was in a lot of pain.

"I was hooked up to all these needles and hoses so going to the bathroom was an ordeal.

"One time, there was a new nurse on duty and I was having a really rough night. I kept buzzing her every hour for sleep or pain meds.

"Then in the morning, she came in and said, ‘I heard you were a singer, so I looked you up. I saw that your biggest song on Spotify is called I Need Some Sleep’. And I said, ‘Yep, that’s him!’"