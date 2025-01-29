Mary J. Blige was “shocked” that Taylor Swift wanted to duet with her.

Taylor Swift brought out Mary J. Blige to perform two of her hits on 'The 1989 World Tour' stop in Los Angeles in 2015

The 54-year-old hip-hop/soul icon was invited to perform two of her hits – ‘Family Affair’ and ‘Doubt’ - with the 35-year-old pop idol at Taylor’s Los Angeles concert in 2015 as part of ‘The 1989 World Tour’.

And a decade on, Mary J. has recalled how surreal it was receiving the call from the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker.

She told PEOPLE: “Just to let you know how it happened, Taylor called me.

“She was like ‘I want you [to come on tour.’] I was shocked. I was like, ‘Oh, Taylor Swift likes Mary J. Blige?!’”

The ‘Be Without You’ hitmaker says she and Taylor are similar in the way their “express” themselves through music.

Praising her nature, Mary J. said: “When I went to do the [songs] with her, I thought she was a really down-to-earth person.

“I mean, so nice, so sweet. And I think what connects is exactly that.”

She added: “I think her ability to express herself through her songs and what she's dealing with is what our connection is. Because I do the same thing.”

In a 2024 interview with the same outlet, the singer-and-actress admitted her fans have helped to keep her grounded.

Mary J. has been through "a lot" in her own life - but her supporters have given her a healthy sense of perspective, too.

She said: “I listen to a lot of stories that my fans talk to me about. I've been through a lot, but sometimes you listen to other people's stories, and you say, 'Wow, I'm just complaining' because their stories are worse than yours."