Megan Thee Stallion and RM are releasing 'Neva Play' this week

The 'Cobra' rapper has joined forces with the South Korean star on the tune 'Neva Play', which is out on Friday (06.09.24), and teased that she has never heard the 29-year-old K-pop star "rap in this style before”.

She wrote on Instagram: “This is one of my favourite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before.”

Megan, also 29, previously joined forces with the boy band on their track 'Butter' in 2021.

Discussing working with them in a YouTube vlog at the time, Megan said: “Whenever we do another song, I feel like we gotta do it big. We gotta do a video, and it’s gonna be happening."

To which, RM replied: “After we listened to your rap recording [for the remix of ‘Butter’], everybody was so impressed and so grateful."

Megan added: “No, I was so happy and I was so grateful.

“I was like, ‘I wanna do a song with BTS’, and then when it came up. I was like, ‘They know me?’ I was so happy.”

With 'Butter', Megan found herself in a sticky situation with her record label.

The Grammy winner accused 1501 Certified Entertainment of preventing the track from being released in a petition filed in a Texas court.

In the end, a judge granted the 'WAP' hitmaker permission to release the remix.

As for RM, he dropped his debut solo album ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’ in May to acclaim.

As well as earning high praise from the press, it topped Billboard's US Top Rap Albums and earned him a Top 5 in US Billboard 200 chart.