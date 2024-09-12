Morrissey has claimed Johnny Marr has "blocked" the release of a greatest hits album by The Smiths.

The 65-year-old former frontman of the iconic Manchester group says he and Warner Records were working on the collection entitled 'Smiths Rule OK!', as well as a re-issue of the band’s 1983 debut single ‘Hand In Glove’, a deluxe boxset of their self-titled first album to mark its 40th anniversary, and “a new 7-inch” disc of their 1992 classic ‘This Charming Man’ - but it was all allegedly "rejected and halted" by the group's 60-year-old guitarist.

In a new entry on his website (www.morrisseycentral.com), in which he shared some of the artwork, Morrissey wrote: "The proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr. The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr."

The singer also recently claimed Johnny “ignored” a “lucrative” offer for The Smiths to reform in 2025.

Morrissey spoke out about the missed chance for a reunion in the wake of the news Oasis are staging a comeback tour next year.

Asked if the band might reunite like Oasis he claimed to have said “yes” to an offer made by AEG Entertainment Group to tour worldwide as The Smiths in 2025.

Writing in the third person, he said Johnny “ignored the offer.

He wrote on his website: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

After putting out much-loved albums ‘The Smiths’ and ‘Meat is Murder’ – and landing three Top 10 hits – Morrissey and co split in 1987 after only five years together.

There has been tension between Morrissey and Johnny for some years now due to the former's controversial political opinions.