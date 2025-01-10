Myles Smith was attached to an IV drip after a wild night out with Lewis Capaldi when he received the call to say he'd been nominated for the 2025 BRIT Awards' Rising Star prize.

The 'Stargazing' hitmaker - who grew up in the Bedfordshire town of Luton, South East England - was in Los Angeles at the time he found out about the nod and admitted to drinking a little too much to "compensate" for being "super nervous" meeting the 28-year-old 'Someone You Loved’ hitmaker.

He told Capital Breakfast with Jordan North, Chris Stark and Sian Welby: "I’m gonna get in trouble, whatever! I was in LA much different to Luton, as you know, a bit more sunnier. And I went for a small night out because I'd written a lot of songs, I just finished my first sort of world tour. And I bumped into Lewis Capaldi. A really, really, really nice guy and I was nervous wreck. I was like, ‘this is Lewis Capaldi’, awesome songwriter beating the odds, and ended up drinking way too much to compensate for being super anxious at the time. So, I woke up next morning, did the most LA thing I've ever done, called an IV nurse. And I was like ‘I need to recover for my writing session today.’ Whilst on an IV."

Myles - who ended up being the winner of the new artist prize - admitted it "was like the most surreal experience I've ever had in my life."

The 26-year-old singer was shortlisted for the prestigious prize alongside Elmiene and Good Neighbours and was unveiled as the winner in December.

Myles said in a statement at the time: "Winning the BRIT award for Rising Star is such a surreal moment.

"Music has always been about connecting with people, and to see it resonate on this level is incredible.

"I’m so grateful to my team, my family, and especially the fans who’ve supported me every step of the way.

"Your belief in me means everything.

"This is just the beginning, and I’m so excited for what’s to come - thank you for being part of this journey."

Myles followed in the footsteps of the likes of Adele, Sam Smith, Sam Fender, Ellie Goulding, James Bay, Jessie J, Jorja Smith and The Last Dinner Party in winning the award.

He signed to RCA in December 2023, and has achieved plenty of success since, including a top five single with 'Stargazing'.

Myles was also the only British artist to have four new singles enter the UK streaming chart last year.

The BRIT Awards 2025 with Mastercard will take place on Saturday March 1, and will broadcast live on ITV1 and ITVX from The O2 arena.

