Nicki Minaj greeted her fans on the balcony of her hotel room after she was forced to postpone her gig in Manchester.

The 41-year-old rap star was unable to perform at the Co-op Live arena on Saturday (25.05.24), after she was held at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport on suspicion of possession of soft drugs, but Nicki still made an effort to greet her fans in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She wrote on X: "To my #GagCityManchester Barbz, I’m going on the balcony so if you’re outside I’ll be able to see you and I may come downstairs. I’ll be out there for about an hour. Rlly wanted to at least get to see you. But if you’re in bed plz STAY THERE. I’ll update you guys tmrw. Love you

"I hear yall. How did yall get here so fast?!? Finally a smile. Thank you. 2 mins. But not so loud. It’s almost 2 in the morning ppl tryna sleep [celebration and heart emojis] (sic)"

Nicki had been due to land in Manchester for the opening UK show of her 'Friday Night 2' world tour. However, the gig was cancelled at the last minute after she was held by police in Amsterdam.

A statement explained: "Nicki Minaj’s scheduled performance at Manchester’s Co-op Live on Saturday 25th May has been postponed. Tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled performance which will be announced ASAP.

"Despite Nicki’s best efforts to explore every possible avenue to make tonight’s show happen, the events of today have made it impossible. We are deeply disappointed by the inconvenience this has caused. More information will be available at your point of purchase."