Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs Gallagher "didn't have a clue" about the Oasis reunion.

According to Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden, 31, the 24-year-old model-and-photographer - who is the daughter of guitarist Noel, 57, and his ex-wife Meg Mathews - found out about her dad and uncle Liam Gallagher’s legendary Britpop group’s ‘Oasis Live ‘25 Tour’ with the rest of the world on August 27.

Speaking on Radio X’s one-off show ‘The A to X of 2024 with Blossoms’, Tom spilled: "Do you know what? Noel's daughter Anaïs was staying at mine and [his wife] Katie's house when these new stories were breaking.

"And she actually didn't have a clue. She was texting around people she knew to find out if it was true. She got no word."

The ‘Charlemagne’ singer realised what was going down when he was informed an Oasis promo clip would be played after their concert at Wythenshawe Park over August Bank Holiday Weekend.

He continued: "When we were playing Wythenshawe the next day and Anaïs was coming to watch us, she still didn't know. I got a phone call a couple of hours before we went on stage, from our management, saying: 'We need to show a video clip after your gig. I can't tell you what it is. But it's very exciting.'

"We kind of put two and two together at that point. Obviously, the teaser went out and the rest is history. Oasis were back. Everywhere's sold out. Ticket mayhem."

Tom quipped that he and his bandmates are hoping to bag a ticket to the tour through their pal.

He said: "We will be sure to be tapping Anaïs up. Thank you mate."

Noel and Liam, 52, had been estranged ever since Oasis split following a backstage bust-up between the siblings at their final gig at Paris’ Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

However, this year they put the past behind them to announce their first Oasis shows in 16 years, with the ‘Oasis Live ’25 Tour’ set to kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on July 4.

The jaunt will also see the ‘Supersonic’ hitmakers play North America, Australia, South America, and Asia.

Tickets sold out in record time and the group faced a backlash after Ticketmaster introduced dynamic pricing, meaning many fans paid a great deal more than the standard ticket prices and faced lengthy virtual queues.