Oasis have released a rare version of 'Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)’.

Oasis rare demo of 'Sad Song (Mauldeth Road West Demo, Nov '92)’ is out now with a lyric video

The demo cut features frontman Liam Gallagher, 51, on lead vocals instead of brother and guitarist Noel Gallagher, 57, who recorded the bonus track for 1994's seminal 'Definitely Maybe' LP.

Fans have already had the previously shelved ‘Columbia (Sawmills Outtake)’ and ‘Up In The Sky (Monnow Valley Version)’ tunes.

Set for release on August 30 - the release date of the landmark album - the new formats boast tracks abandoned from the original recording session at Monnow Valley Studios, as well as outtakes recorded at Sawmills Studios in Cornwall, newly mixed for the first time by Noel with Callum Marinho.

Fans can also dive into new sleeve notes from Creation Records boss Alan McGee - who discovered the Britpop legends and offered to sign them then and there - and journalist Hamish MacBain.

The 'Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)' album is available to pre-order now on Limited-Edition Deluxe 4LP and Deluxe 2CD formats plus exclusive coloured vinyl - ‘Up In The Sky’ “Learning to fly” lyric inspired blue and white marble 2LP, and ‘Digsy's Dinner’ “Strawberries and cream” lyric inspired pink and white marble 2LP. It will also be available on Limited-Edition blue cassette and digital formats. All formats include the 2014 remastered version of the album.

Liam - who has been at loggerheads with his brother Noel, 56, since a backstage bust-up between the pair at their final concert in Paris in 2009 - recently completed a sold-out 'Definitely Maybe' 30th anniversary tour.

Liam said his estranged brother turned down his offer to reunite with him on the jaunt.

When a fan asked if Noel would be taking part, Liam replied: “He’s been asked and he’s refused."