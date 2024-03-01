Olly Alexander has released his new single 'Dizzy', which will represent the United Kingdom at this year's 'Eurovision Song Contest'.

The 33-year-old singer and actor penned the track with seminal electronic producer Danny L Harle, and Olly has told how the tune, which he will perform at the 68th 'Eurovision Song Contest' in Malmo, Sweden, in May, is about "feeling such an intense swell of emotion" for someone special.

He said: "I wrote the song last summer with Danny L Harle, we started off with the word ‘Dizzy’ because it just popped into my head and I liked it.

"I was thinking about fun things that could make you dizzy and I remember saying “dizzy from your kisses” so the song is about feeling such an intense swell of emotion for someone they totally turn your world upside down and inside out."

Olly and Danny were inspired by 80s acts Erasure, Adamski and Pet Shop Boys when penning the "magical" song.

He added: "Danny and I believe music should transport you somewhere magical and we wanted to describe this magical place in the song; a place of beautiful gardens, eternal flowers and time turning endlessly in an ecstatic loop.

"We took the feeling of Dizziness and put that into the production, so there’s a lot of undulating arpeggios, lilting harmonies and counter rhythms in the backing vocals.

"We were inspired by a lot of music we love from the 80’s like Erasure, Adamski and of course Pet Shop Boys."

This year's 'Eurovision Song Contest' will take place in Malmo following Sweden’s victory at the 2023 contest with the song 'Tattoo' by Loreen.

Sweden are guaranteed a place in the final due to their victory at last year’s contest, alongside the Big Five countries - United Kingdom, Spain, Germany, France, Italy - meaning the United Kingdom does not have to qualify from the semi-final stage of the competition and will gain automatic access to the Saturday Grand Final.