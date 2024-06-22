Paloma Faith feels “honoured and moved” to be playing Glastonbury.

Paloma Faith last played Glastonbury in 2015 and is feeling 'emotional' about her return

The ‘Stone Cold Sober’ singer is “excited” to be heading into festival season and she believes it is a sign that her work is “respected” that Emily Eavis has booked her to perform on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm later this month.

She told Record Collector magazine: “I’m excited. Festival season is brilliant.

“It’s eight years since I last did Glastonbury. The Pyramid Stage next.

“I feel honoured and moved and a bit emotional.

“It means that I’m respected as a performer, which means a lot to me.

“I love performing. It’s my main motivator for making music.”

Paloma has been on the road promoting her latest LP ‘Glorification of Sadness’, and while she finds it “exhausting” juggling the demands of her two children with her commitment to the show, she is still enjoying being back on stage.

Asked how the tour has been going, she said: “Amazing. It’s the new album first half and then a greatest hits.

“It feels profound, an emotional journey, and a celebratory feeling.

“It’s the most exhausted that I’ve ever been on tour, now that I’m a single mum.

“When I get back home from a gig, I don’t have a partner to do the kids’ breakfasts and get them off to school. I do it all. No lie-ins now.

“Driving overnight is gruelling, awful, but my kids come with me on tour on weekends and in the holidays.”