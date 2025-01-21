Pete Doherty has offered to tour with Oasis for free - provided they give tickets to his family.

The 45-year-old star is looking forward to the Bripop band's long-awaited reunion tour later this year, and Pete has revealed that he would happily support Oasis in exchange for some tickets for his in-laws.

The former Babyshambles star told The i Paper: "If Noel or Liam are reading this: maybe a ten-minute acoustic slot? Even before the doors open?"

Pete married his Puta Madres bandmate, Katia de Vidas, in 2021, and his in-laws are convinced that he's able to secure tickets for the upcoming tour.

He explained: "Because I’m famous and in a band, they all presume I can get tickets.

"I said, to hold [the French family] at bay: ‘Oh, I might have a support slot at one of the gigs.’ Which, of course, isn’t true. But that’s bought me some time."

Pete has even offered his services free of charge, in exchange for some tickets.

He quipped: "I’ll only charge travel expenses. I won’t even take a fee!"

Last year, Cast and Richard Ashcroft were announced as the support acts for the upcoming tour.

John Power, the frontman of Cast, admitted to being "blown away" by the opportunity.

He said: "Oasis are the voice of a generation and the songs that they wrote and sung were and still are the soundtrack to many people’s dreams. They are the people’s band."

Meanwhile, Richard revealed he was "buzzing" for the Oasis reunion.

The former Verve frontman said: "I can say with no exaggeration that the song-writing talent of Noel, and Liam’s pure spirit as a lead singer, helped to inspire me to create some of my best work.

"It was the perfection of 'Live Forever' that forced me to try and write my own.

"They dared to be great, made the dreams we had real and I will always remember those days with joy.

"Now it’s time to create more memories and I’m ready to bring it."