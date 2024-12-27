Pete Doherty has revealed plans for a Babyshambles tour in 2025.

The band, which included Pete, Mick Whitnall, Drew McDonnell and Andrew Ficek, released the album 'Down in Albion' in 2005, and as next year marks its 20th anniversary, its lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist has said the idea of a tour to celebrate is "on the cards".

He told NME: "(A tour) is on the cards. We will get back together and get in a room with the instruments and play through the old songs, then get on stage and do it.

"But it’s the ‘who’ and the ‘when’ that needs to be worked out.

"I think we’ll just keep that one on the horizon and deal with that one next year.

"Before then, I’ve got a new collection of songs which I’m putting out on my own label, which is tidy."

Pete, 45 – who was on a break from his other band The Libertines when they all got together to form Babyshambles – also revealed he has written a song that "would really work as a Shambles song".

He added: "I wrote a new song the other day that I think would really work as a ‘Shambles song.

"Who knows? It’s a long way off yet. It’s going to be next Autumn, so we’ll see."

'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmaker Pete previously revealed he is shunning technology since sobering up and doesn't have a cell phone.

He is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: "Since I’ve got off the gear I haven’t had a phone.

"I think me and my dad are the only people I know that don’t have one.

“My wife has one, so if it’s an emergency, you can get hold of me. And I’ve got a landline.

"I tried to take a train the other day, and they wouldn’t let me on without a digital ticket; it’s absolutely insane.

"They didn’t believe me either when I said I didn’t have one. She was just confused and then started getting suspicious. She was French."