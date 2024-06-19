Post Malone has announced his new album ‘F-1 Trillion’ will drop on August 16.

Post Malone has announced his upcoming sixth studio album F-1 Trillion will drop on August 16

Taking to Instagram, Malone uploaded a photo of a billboard in Nashville, Tennessee, which read: “The name of the new Post Malone album is ‘F-1 Trillion’.

The artist added the caption: “‘Sup... F-1 Trillion August 16th."

The ‘Sunflower’ rapper is currently riding the country wave after recently teaming up with Blake Shelton on the upcoming track ‘Pour Me a Drink’.

Malone - who has previously worked with Morgan Wallen on ‘I Had Some Help’, Taylor Swift on ‘Fortnight’ from ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ and Beyoncé's ‘Cowboy Carter’ hit ‘Levii's Jeans’ - will release the track this Friday (21.06.24).

The artist shared some lyrics from the song: “Somebody pour me a drink, somebody bum me a smoke/ I'm 'bout to get on a buzz/ I'm 'bout to get on a roll … I've been breaking my back, just keepin' up with the Joneses.”

As well as gearing up for the country track's launch, Malone previously gushed about working with the ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker, and hailed Swift as a “once in a lifetime talent” who left him “floored”.

On Instagram, Malone shared a snap of the pair and penned: “It’s once in a lifetime that someone like @taylorswift comes into this world.

“I am floored by your heart and your mind, and I am beyond honored to have been asked to help you with your journey. I love you so much. Thank you Tay. (sic)”

Swift had also heaped praise on the rapper, and admitted she was a “huge fan” of Malone ahead of ‘The Tortured Poet Department’s release in April.

She wrote on Instagram: “I’ve been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever.

“I got to witness that magic come to life first-hand when we worked together on ‘Fortnight’.”