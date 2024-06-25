A posthumous final album from the acclaimed late experimental pop artist, SOPHIE, completed by the star's collaborators, is to be released.

SOPHIE's collaborators have 'lovingly' finished the LP in her memory

The Grammy nominated producer - whose full name was Sophie Xeon - was tragically found dead in January 2021, aged just 34, after an accidental fall in Athens.

More than three years on from the devastating loss, a self-titled album by the visionary music pioneer - who worked with Madonna and Charli XCX - is set to be released on September 27.

SOPHIE had been working on the record - which is a follow-up to 2018's 'Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides' - with some of her "most cherished" peers up until her ultimately passing, and it has been "lovingly finalised by those who hold her closest", including her studio manager, Benny Long.

A statement from SOPHIE's family read: “When we, Sophie’s family, took our first steps towards bringing this project to fruition we contacted the dear friends with whom she envisioned the album. We wrote, 'We have been finding comfort in the music Sophie left us, it is a gift that we truly cherish as we try to find a way forward, with Sophie forever at the centre of our worlds.'"

Fans can expect "a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre."

It continued: "Sophie didn’t often speak publicly of her private life, preferring to put everything she wanted to articulate in her music. It feels only right to share with the world the music she hoped to release, in the belief that we can all connect with her in this, the form she loved most.

"This album has always told the story of Sophie’s musical journey, a cacophony of skill and creative vision eclipsing time and genre. Her unique sound world moves at an emotional level, encouraging the listener to intuitively embrace the ever-evolving landscape of light and dark, soft and hard, to the end of self-love and joyful self-acceptance. Emphasising contradictions of sound and material, Sophie’s work supersedes the pure aural to create the dimension she dreamed of.

"Now, it holds another poignant meaning, it tells a life story, from mysterious unknown, through wild clublands, to euphoric immateriality.

"Sophie gave all of herself to her music. It’s here that she can always be found.”

The first track, out now, is 'Reason Why' featuring Kim Petras and BC Kingdom.