Richard Ashcroft is set to headline Nocturne Live 2025.

The former Verve frontman will be joined by special guests Lightning Seeds and The Zutons when he tops the bill at the picturesque Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on June 19.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday (25.10.24). However, fans signed up to the Nocturne Live mailing list can access a pre-sale tomorrow (22.10.24) at the same time.

Meanwhile, the 'Bitter Sweet Symphony' hitmaker - who will play London's Royal Albert Hall and Wolverhampton's Civic Hall this week - is reportedly being lined up to support Oasis on their reunion tour next year.

Richard's close pal, frontman Liam Gallagher, 52, told fans on X/Twitter that it would be "biblical" having him on board for the 'Oasis Live '25 Tour', which kicks off in Cardiff on July 4.

A report in The Independent recently claimed indie group Cast will perform first before Richard, 53, takes to the stage ahead of Oasis at the shows.

Representatives for Oasis declined to comment on the rumour.

Richard has a long history with Oasis – and his wild 90s' antics were the inspiration behind Oasis’ 1995 song ‘Cast No Shadow’.

Cast supported Oasis at Knebworth in 1996 and split in 2001 before they reformed in 2010, and their seventh album ‘Love is the Call’ came out in February.

Oasis are set to be supported on their North America shows by US rock band Cage the Elephant, but no support act for their shows in Australia has been announced.

Manic Street Preachers have also been rumoured as a possible back-up group for Oasis.

