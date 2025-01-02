Robbie Williams performed a free gig for thousands of fans in Melbourne prompting road closures in the city.

Robbie Williams surprised fans with a pop up gig

The 'Come Undone' singer is currently in Australia promoting his 'Better Man' biopic, and organisers at Federation Square had to usher fans to an overflow site at Birrarung Marr after the venue hit its 8,000 capacity for the pop-up event.

A spokesperson for the venue said safety as the highest priority for the event, adding: "That’s why additional safety measures have been put in place by Fed Square including an increased number of security, fencing, first aid, additional amenities, water fountains and a strong police presence."

The movie was shot in Melbourne and directed by Australian filmmaker Michael Gracey, while the project received funding from the Victorian and federal government.

Fans gathered early in the hope of getting a front row spot at the surprise show.

According to ABC News, when asked by reporters about the diehard fans coming early, he quipped: "I worry about you in the sun, I also worry about your decision making.

"God bless you, I love you, I’m grateful, I hope you’ve had enough liquids and you’re hydrated."

Robbie kicked off his set with 'Let Me Entertain You', and even fired back at critics of his special New Year's Eve performance on Australian TV network ABC who called him out for promoting his film during the appearance.

He quipped: "What the … did they think I was there for? Get on a plane, sing 'Angels' again?"

He also covered 'Minnie the Moocher' during the set, before singing 'Better Man', 'Feel' 'She's The One', new single 'Forbidden Road' and 'Angels', while his encore was a rendition of 'My Way'.

On stage, he was also awarded the key to the City of Melbourne.

Lord Mayor Nicholas Reece said at the event: "There's no better man to have a key to our city than legendary British pop singer Robbie Williams."