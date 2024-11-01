Robert Smith finds it "much harder" to write songs he "wants to sing" these days.

BBC Radio 6 Music Session: The Cure Live

The 65-year-old singer's band The Cure have just released 'Songs of a Lost World', their first album in 18 years and while the 'Just Like Heaven' hitmaker still pens new lyrics, he admitted it is a difficult process to put the words into a song he wants to perform.

Speaking to Huw Stephens on BBC Radio 6 Music, he said: "“It's the one thing, as I've grown older, that I’ve found much much harder to do, to write words that I want to sing. I can write words but I don't really feel like singing them.

"So to arrive at that point where I think that it's worth singing these songs, it has become really, really hard. I have to admit.”

In 2029, Robert will turn 70 and the band will mark 50 years since the release of their debut album 'Three Imaginary Boys', but he insisted he isn't worrying too much about such milestones as he'd rather live in the moment.

He said: "When I turned 60, I promised myself that I would stop thinking about anniversaries and upcoming stuff. It is kind of hard...

"The band’s gone through an awful lot in the last year and I’m making light of it but it becomes … you are inevitably encouraged within your own self just to think more about the day to day than you are about… so I’m looking forward to Christmas, I’m not really looking forward to my 70th birthday.

"If we get to my 70th birthday I’m quite happy for you to blow out the candles but, yeah I don’t think it’s tempting fate but I really just, I’m enjoying what we’re doing at the moment and I don’t really see any point in looking beyond it.

"For me personally, finishing a second Cure album, I’m almost there with it.

"Once I’ve done that, then I shall take a deep breath and then I’ll look up, but until I finish it I’m not bothering about what comes next."

Robert's interview was broadcast as part of 'BBC Radio 6 Music Session: The Cure Live' on Thursday (31.10.24) night.