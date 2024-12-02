Roger Daltrey has announced two huge outdoor concerts for summer 2025.

Roger Daltrey's solo tour adds huge outdoor shows in Halifax and Margate

The Who frontman will be backed by a nine-piece band as he performs new takes on classics by the legendary rock band at TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall, Halifax, on July 30, and Margate Summer Series at Dreamland on August 8, as part of his 'Alive and Kicking... And Having Fun!' tour.

The 'Pinball Wizard' hitmaker said: “Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can’t wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows. It’s a joy to be on stage performing and sharing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am on December 6.

In April and May, Roger is playing a series of shows across the UK and will also take audience members' questions as part of his popular Q+A sessions.

Roger said: "Here we go again! After touring the US with this band of phenomenal musicians, I can't wait to get back on the road in the UK with these shows.

"It's a joy to be on stage performing – up close and personal for the audience, chatting with them and playing familiar songs in an unfamiliar way."

Meanwhile, the 'My Generation' rocker, 80, revealed earlier this year that he had "moved on" from The Who despite bandmate Pete Townshend's desire to work on new projects.

Asked if there will be more from The Who, Roger told the Times newspaper: "I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We [he and Townshend] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

However, guitarist Pete, 79, later claimed they would “definitely” reunite for “something” next year.

He told The Standard in October: “I met with Roger for lunch a couple of weeks ago. We’re in good form. We love each other. We’re both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year...

“The last big tours that we’ve done have been with a full orchestra, which was glorious, but we’re now eager to make a noise and make a mess and make mistakes.”

Roger Daltrey's 2025 UK Tour Dates:

Sunday 20 April – Brighton Dome

Monday 21 April – London – The Palladium

Wednesday 23 April – Southend-on-Sea – The Cliffs Pavilion

Thursday 24 April – University of Wolverhampton at The Halls

Saturday 26 April – Dundee – Caird Hall

Monday 28 April – Glasgow – SEC Armadillo

Wednesday 30 April – Edinburgh – The Usher Hall

Thursday 1 May – Gateshead – The Glasshouse – Sage 1

Sunday 4 May – Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Friday 30 July: TK Maxx presents Live at the Piece Hall in Halifax

Friday 8 August: Margate Summer Series at Dreamland