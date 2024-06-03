Roger Daltrey has ruled out a The Who avatar show.

Roger Daltrey rules out The Who avatar show

Despite Pete Townshend insisting that he would love for the band to feature in a digital concert residency similar to Abba Voyage in London, Roger said he would not be interested.

He quipped to Ultimate Classic Rock: "What, we’re going to go out and do ABBA covers? I don’t think so. I’d look awful in a mini dress!"

He went on: "I’ve never thought about it. I wouldn’t want to go and see it."

Roger's comments came after Pete claimed he now only tours for the money and said performing with The Who doesn't really excite him.

He told The New York Times: "It feels to me like there’s one thing The Who can do, and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die. I don’t get much of a buzz from performing with The Who. If I’m really honest, I’ve been touring for the money. My idea of an ordinary lifestyle is pretty elevated.

"The Who isn’t Daltrey and Townshend onstage at 80, pretending to be young. It’s the four of us in 1964, when we were 18 or 19. If you want to see The Who myth, wait for the avatar show. It would be good!”

And, Daltrey said he is not focusing on his legacy.

He told UCR: "I don't think about it. This is my job that I got lucky enough to be successful at, and how lucky was I? What a fantastic [life]. You know, I was always a worker. I worked in a factory for five years. I do other work apart from the Who. I've got a farm. I do a lot of work for Teen Cancer America and the Teenage Cancer Trust in the U.K. I'm driven by that just as much as I was driven by the Who. So there's always something to be done. I've just always, somehow or another, landed on my feet. I've been very lucky. I do appreciate that fact."