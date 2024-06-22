Russell Crowe enjoys the "anarchy" of performing with Indoor Garden Party.

Russell Crowe is going to play at Glastonbury with his band Indoor Garden Party

The 'Gladiator' actor will make his debut at the Glastonbury Festival with his band next weekend and says that the freedom of being on stage contrasts significantly to the "controlled" nature of film sets.

Speaking to Sky News, Russell said: "Film sets tend to be very controlled. You've got to respect the gods of film and be completely ready and have done your research. Just recently, for example, I had a 17-page scene to do with an actor, and that takes an enormous amount of preparation and quiet contemplation to get yourself in the groove.

"It doesn't matter what you've necessarily prepared, the way the audience responds and everything will adjust and move that show. It's that kind of anarchy, where you just don't really know for sure what's going to happen, that is really attractive."

The Oscar-winning actor urged those who are attending his gig at Worthy Farm to forget about his acting work and come for the music.

The 60-year-old star said: "We're going to blow that place up. It's like, chuck all the celebrity b******* aside, or the fame for doing some other job aside. You'll see a serious band and it's full of monster musicians who know what they're doing."

Russell has appeared in movies such as 'A Beautiful Mind' and 'LA Confidential' during a successful acting career but explained that he has been playing music for far longer.

He said: "I had years and years of touring and playing in pubs and clubs before I got a feature film.

"In fact, when I first started (acting), the idea I would be in a feature film one day was ludicrous."