Sabrina Carpenter says it has taken "small baby steps" to get to the top of her game.

Sabrina Carpenter is opening up about her 10-year journey to gaining recognition in her pop career after she was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys

Despite being in the music industry for a decade, the 25-year-old pop star is nominated for Best New Arist at this year’s Grammy Awards after her mega-hit ‘Espresso’ from her sixth studio album ‘Short n' Sweet’ went viral last year.

In an interview with PEOPLE, Sabrina reflected: “I’ve always been true to myself and believed in my work since I was young.

“I’ve realised that it’s always been about the small baby steps that you take over time to get you to this point.”

The ‘Taste’ singer – who is also nominated for Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Pop Solo Performance – has been wowing fans across the globe on her ‘Short n’ Sweet Tour’ and she will bring the jaunt to the UK and Ireland and the rest of Europe in March and April.

She said: “I can’t wait to see all of my fans in Europe. There are a couple of cities I haven’t been to in a really long time, so I’m excited to see which crowd is the loudest."

Sabrina admits she’s not had a chance to take in the crazy journey she’s been on these past 12 months.

She added: “I don’t think I have fully reflected yet, as I’m also trying to be present in the moment.

“But I’m just happy to see my songs connect with so many people from all walks of life. That’s why I love to write songs.”

The former Disney star recently shared that she had been dreaming about being nominated for a Grammy her “whole life”.

Alongside a video clip of her reaction to her six nominations, Sabrina wrote on Instagram: "Us on the tour bus this morning, take a shot every time we scream like fr headphone warning.

"This is the first year I’ve watched the live stream where i heard my name! I’d be lying if i said i hadn’t dreamt about this day my whole life so i am filled with gratitude - Thank you @recordingacademy. (sic)"

The blonde beauty jokingly pushed back against the notion that she's a "new artist".

Sabrina said with a smile: "I don’t know how that’s possible."

Meanwhile, Sabrina previously revealed that she feels "very distant" from her Disney days.

The chart-topping star played Maya Hart in 'Girl Meets World', but Sabrina admitted that it now feels like a distant memory.

The actress-turned-singer told Variety: "I’m 900 inappropriate jokes away from being a Disney actor, but people still see me that way.

"I’m always extremely flattered to be grouped in with the other women and girls who I’ve idolised and looked up to who came from that, but I feel very distant from it."