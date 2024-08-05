Sam Fender debuted two new album tracks live at an intimate Devon concert.

The 'Getting Started' hitmaker played Plymouth Pavilions in south west England, on Saturday (03.08.24), as a warm-up for his headline set at this weekend’s Boardmasters festival in Cornwall, and he treated gig-goers to the first ever performances of ‘People Watching’ and ‘Nostalgia’s Lie’ from his upcoming third LP.

Following the concert, the 30-year-old star teased that he's got more live dates coming soon.

He wrote on X :“Wow, that was rapid. More dates coming soon x.”

The singer and guitarist released his second LP, 'Seventeen Going Under' in 2021, two years after his debut 'Hypersonic Missiles', and didn't want to "rush" his next record.

Speaking on Sky Arts' 'Johnson and Knopfler's Music Legends', he said: “We have been recording and recording and making loads of stuff but it got to the point where I thought, ‘We don’t need to get this out yet. We need to get it right’.

“For the second one we rushed to get that out and the third one we started rushing and I thought, ‘No, we have got to take the time’.

“I want to do the best I possibly can. I’d rather it be late and great than early and s****.

“What we have got so far I am absolutely over the moon with but I want to give it that bit more time and more thought.”

The 'Will We Talk?' hitmaker credited being bullied at school with giving him his drive to succeed.

He said: “Schoolyard bullying is what makes a rock star. It is either going to put you down or it is going to make you work harder for it.”

Sam previously expressed his frustrations at being compared to Bruce Springsteen but could understand why people did it.

He was quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “I’m not too keen on that tag. I feel I would rather be me. It’s like, ‘hang on, I don’t just rip him off, I have ripped off loads of other people’.

He continued: “You take bits from everything as a musician. I have a saxophone and I am from a working-class town and I speak about working-class life, so it is easy to get stuck in.

“I can see where the crossover comes.”