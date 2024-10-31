Scissor Sisters are reuniting for a tour without founding member Ana Matronic.

Scissor Sisters are reuniting for their first tour in 12 years - sans Ana Matronic

After teasing fans with giant scissors beaming on various arenas across the UK this week, including London's The O2, Jake Shears and co have since confirmed a 10-date UK and Ireland tour in May 2025 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their self-titled album.

However, Ana, 50, has decided not to join her bandmates - also including bassist Scott 'Babydaddy' Hoffman, 48, and guitarist Del Marquis, 47 - for their first shows since bidding farewell 12 years ago.

Speaking to The Independent, Jake explained her absence: “I think it just didn’t line up.

“It’s not something that she wanted to do at this moment in time. And I didn’t want that to keep us from coming out and playing these songs.”

Del quipped: “Our biological clocks are ticking, after all."

The shows will see the 'Filthy/Gorgeous' hitmakers play their first album - which was the best-selling record of 2004 in the UK - in its entirety alongside tracks from their other three albums: 2006's 'Ta-Dah', 2010's 'Night Work' and 2012's 'Magic Hour'.

The run will kick off on May 16 at Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena, before heading to Glasgow, Bournemouth, Cardiff, Manchester, London, Leeds, Birmingham, Belfast, and wrapping at Dublin's 3Arena on May 28.

Del says gig-goers can expect more "anarchy and chaos" at the live shows, warning "anything can happen".

He said in a statement: "There will always be a little bit of anarchy and chaos in our live shows. That’s the magic ingredient of the Scissor Sisters, and we’re definitely going to bring that ‘anything can happen’ energy back again. This time I want to be really present on stage and celebrate how lucky we are to have achieved what we achieved. I don’t think I was mature enough to deal with everything the first time around because it happened so fast.”

A pre-sale takes place on November 6 at 9am, before a general sale from 9am on November 8 via Ticketmaster.

Scissor Sisters' May 2025 tour dates:

16 – Nottingham – Motorpoint Arena

17 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

19 – Bournemouth – International Centre

20 – Cardiff – Utilita Arena

21 – Manchester – Co-op Live

23 – London – The O2

24 – Leeds – First Direct Arena

25 – Birmingham – Utilita Arena

27 – Belfast – SSE Arena

28 – Dublin – 3Arena