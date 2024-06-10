Ed Sheeran is a big fan of Olivia Rodrigo.

Ed Sheeran loves everything Olivia Rodrigo has put out

The 'Shape of You' hitmaker says there is no "skippable" track on the 21-year-old Grammy winner's pair of albums: 2021's 'GUTS' and 2023's 'SOUR'.

Appearing on the 'Therapuss With Jake Shane' podcast, Ed, 33, first hailed Britney Spears’ 1998 classic ‘…Baby One More Time’ the top debut song by any artist.

He said: “I think ‘…Baby One More Time’ is, like, top two or three best songs ever written.”

The 'Perfect' singer has covered the tune many times.

The flame-haired superstar then heaped praise on Olivia.

He said of her albums: “Both those records actually, ‘GUTS’ and ‘SOUR,’ are un-skippable. It’s just, as a record, just a great record.”

Ed recently spilled that he gave Justin Bieber his hit 'Love Yourself' because his friends dismissed it as “Meh”.

The song went on to become a history making chart-topper for his pal Justin, 30.

Talking to fans in a break between songs at his concert at Hard Rock Live in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Ed said: “This is a song when I was writing ‘Divide’ – I was writing a lot of songs about a lot of different things, and I wrote this song and honestly, I played it to people and they went, ‘Meh’.”

Ed played it for Justin who told him he wanted it, saying: “I went, ‘Cool, have it’, and then it got very big.”

Justin’s take on ‘Love Yourself' topped the Billboard Hot 100 Year-End Chart in 2016, making him the youngest artist to have a No.1 single in the rankings in the publication’s history.

The success prompted Ed's friends to ask why he would give it away in the first place.

He said he told them: “You told me it wasn’t good.”