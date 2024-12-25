Sigala loves Last Christmas

Sigala has named Wham! classic ‘Last Christmas’ as his top festive “banger”.

The DJ has confessed he loves listening to the 1984 hit during the holiday season and he’s glad it finally made it to the top of the UK singles chart on New Year's Day 2021- 37 years after it was first denied the number one spot by Band Aid's ‘Do They Know It's Christmas?’

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard, Sigala was asked to name his favourite Christmas tune and he said: “It’s the Wham! one ‘Last Christmas’.

“That was number one last year, and it’s been out for like 30 years, and has only just got to number one. Banger.”

Sigala went on to reveal he used to play his own version of the song at big events because he loves it so much.

He added: “I had a remix of that I used to play. I think I actually played it at a Jingle Bell Ball.

“You’ll have to go back into the archives and find it but yeah ‘Last Christmas’ the Sigala remix. Let’s go.”

It comes after the dance star previously revealed he wants to launch an online course to find "the next Calvin Harris".

The 'Wish You Well' producer - who worked with singer Becky Hill on the 2018 collaboration - has a keen eye for talent and he wants to use that to help developer the next generation of DJs and pop stars.

He told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "I have quite a lot of followers who are into making music or they've just started making music and they want to learn more, and I love that side of it all.

"I have been thinking about doing an online production course, to sort of share some of the things I have learnt.

"I could be helping out the next Calvin Harris, you never know, they could be out there somewhere!”

He added of his own career path: “I have worked with some really cool, artists, some well known, some newer, I am really proud of it."