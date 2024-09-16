The Smiths' Mike Joyce has launched a fundraiser for a permanent mural of late bandmate Andy Rourke in Manchester.

Andy Rourke will be honoured with a permanent mural in his home city of Manchester

The rock group's drummer has setup a Crowfunder page for the memorial in memory of the late bassist - who died last May aged 59 following a battle with pancreatic cancer - in his home city.

In a statement, Mike, 61, said: “Thanks to this Crowdfunder, fans of Andy and The Smiths can contribute to a permanent memorial in his and the band’s hometown of Manchester, but also increase awareness of this debilitating disease and raise money for the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

“The mural will not only serve as a permanent tribute to Andy’s legacy as a brilliant musician but also as a memory of the funniest, sweetest lad I had the pleasure of knowing.”

The fundraiser has as goal of £15,500 to cover all the costs of the art and some of the money raised will go to the charity Pancreatic Cancer Action.

At the time of writing, £3,721 has been raised, not including Gift Aid, and anyone who contributes will receive a signed picture of the art signed by Mike and the artist.

The mural is set to be unveiled in November.

News of the mural comes days after Morrissey claimed Johnny Marr has "blocked" the release of a greatest hits album by The Smiths.

The 65-year-old former frontman of the iconic Manchester group says he and Warner Records were working on the collection entitled 'Smiths Rule OK!', as well as a re-issue of the band’s 1983 debut single ‘Hand In Glove’, a deluxe boxset of their self-titled first album to mark its 40th anniversary, and “a new 7-inch” disc of their 1992 classic ‘This Charming Man’ - but it was all allegedly "rejected and halted" by the group's 60-year-old guitarist.

In an entry on his website (www.morrisseycentral.com), in which he shared some of the artwork, Morrissey wrote: "The proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths entitled Smiths Rule OK! has been blocked by J Marr. The album (above), and also the single Hand In Glove (below) were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of This Charming Man. Warner approached Morrissey and Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr."

The singer also recently claimed Johnny “ignored” a “lucrative” offer for The Smiths to reform in 2025.

He wrote on his website: “In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold-out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

After putting out much-loved albums ‘The Smiths’ and ‘Meat is Murder’ – and landing three Top 10 hits – Morrissey and co split in 1987 after only five years together.

Morrissey and Johnny haven’t seen eye-to-eye for some time now, owing to the former’s controversial political opinions.