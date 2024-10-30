Taylor Swift has hailed Sabrina Carpenter "as real as they come" after she used her one day off from touring for their surprise duet.

Taylor Swift has dubbed Sabrina Carpenter the 'pop princess of our dreams'

The 34-year-old pop megastar brought out the 'Bed Chem' singer, 25, at her New Orleans stop of the 'Eras Tour' at the weekend, with the pair performing acoustic renditions of Sabrina's hits 'Espresso' and 'Please Please Please' and Taylor's 'Is It Over Now?'.

And the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker has since heaped praise on Sabrina for going out of her way to give fans a "surprise moment" and dubbed her the "pop princess of our dreams".

Alongside a series of photographs from the concert, Taylor reflected on Instagram: "Wow, New Orleans. I’m still smiling thinking about that wonderful weekend. The city really welcomed us with open arms (with friendship bracelets on those metaphorical arms) and celebrated the tour with such flare.

"One of the things I’ll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter. Side note: She had one day off from her very exhaustive tour schedule. Her show is physically full on and spectacular, and she could’ve been resting in her time off. One of the reasons I respect her so much is that she does things like this, goes out of her way to give fans a surprise moment they didn’t expect. She’s as real as they come and I’m so thankful she did that for us. (sic)"

After the appearance, Sabrina admitted it was the “only stage” she’d want to “see” on her “day off”.

She wrote on Instagram: “only stage i’d ever wanna see on a day off !!!!

“thank you for working late, thank you for being a singer and thank you for having me @taylorswift i love you!! (sic)”

Sabrina is currently on her 'Short n’ Sweet' tour, and during a recent stop in Atlanta, she jokingly "arrested" 'Stranger Things' actress Millie Bobby Brown for being "too hot".

She gushed about the 20-year-old actress: "I am really distracted right now because I see this gorgeous girl."

Calling over her backing dancers, she said: "Girls, can you come out because I've fallen, and I can't get up. This girl is so hot."

She ended the interaction by handing her a pair of pink handcuffs.