U2 are "in a great place creatively".

The Edge says U2 are poised to release a new single 'very soon'

Guitarist The Edge has teased that the 'Vertigo' rockers are planning to drop a new song imminently after wading through new material.

He told the 'Sodajerker on Songwriting' podcast: “There might be a new song happening very soon, which you’ll hear about. Can’t say any more than that. We’re in a great place creatively.”

Their last single was 2023’s standalone ‘Atomic City’.

The 63-year-old musician also explained that he has gotten into the habit of presenting finished lyrics to his bandmates – Bono, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr. – so they don’t waste time on tracks that are “never gonna work”.

He said: “I sort of tricked myself. I was going, ‘Okay, this is for The Edge solo album, so … you can’t be, like, leaving these things half finished. It doesn’t have to have finished lyrics, but it needs to really hang together. And that extra discipline, I think, has been very useful.”

He added: “So, I’ve been just working on so much material, and I hope, now that we’re doing some U2 sessions with that material, it looks like it’s paying off in that we sort of know, ‘Yeah, that one really does have some potential here.’ And we still might end up … changing it around a lot, but we’re not gonna be wasting our time on an idea that was never gonna work.”

The Edge also teased that the band are eager to hit the road again after they wrapped their 40-night ‘U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere’ residency in March.

He said: “We’re hoping to get to do some shows.

“’cause, you know, we did the Vegas run, which was fantastic, but we didn’t get to see much of the world. And … we’re looking forward to hooking up with our fans where they live, as opposed to them having to come to us.”