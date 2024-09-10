The Weeknd will release his new single 'Dancing in the Flames' on Friday (13.09.24).

The Weeknd will kick off his new era with the single 'Dancing in the Flames'

The Grammy winner debuted the new track from his upcoming album 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' live at his one-off São Paulo concert at the weekend.

And the chart-topping star has not only confirmed the release date of the lead single, but also shared a teaser of the music video, which was shot entirely on the new iPhone 16 Pro.

The preview was shown at Apple’s 'It’s Glowtime' event on Monday (09.09.24) and showcased what is possible making using of 4K 120fps in Dolby Vision.

The Weeknd debuted several other new tracks at the one-off live-streamed concert - which also saw him debut a dazzling new production after his 'After Hours Til Dawn Tour' of 2022 and 2023 - including 'The Crowd', 'Wake Me Up', 'Too Late', and 'Take Me Back To LA', as per setlist.com.

The Weeknd was joined by Brazilian pop star Anitta for the first performance of their song 'São Paulo'.

And rapper Playboi Carti came out for a cover of his and Travis Scott's song 'Fe!n', while they also debuted a new track said to be produced by Pharrell, Mike Dean and Ojivolta.

The 'Popular' singer has been cryptically teasing the third album in his ‘After Hours’/’Dawn FM’ trilogy, which will mark his sixth studio album, with a series of haunting visuals.

Among the posts were pictures of his silhouettes with the words: “Pain, regret, rebirth."

He also shared an animated clip of a little boy - seemingly left abandoned - outside in the garden of an empty house in a thunderstorm.

The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker sings lines such as: "I've been losing my memories."

The social media video was captioned: "unprepared certainty…"