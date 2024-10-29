The Who will "definitely do something" in 2025.

The Who will work together again next year

The 'My Generation' group last toured in 2023 with a full orchestra and now guitarist Pete Townshend has confirmed he and singer Roger Daltrey recently met up to discuss plans to "make a mess" on stage again.

He told the Standard: “I met with Roger for lunch a couple of weeks ago. We’re in good form. We love each other. We’re both getting a bit creaky, but we will definitely do something next year...

“The last big tours that we’ve done have been with a full orchestra, which was glorious, but we’re now eager to make a noise and make a mess and make mistakes.”

The 79-year-old rocker is keen to get back in the recording studio but his bandmate isn't so eager to make a new record.

Pete said: “The album side of it… Roger’s not keen. But I would love to do another album and I may try to bully him on that."

In January, Roger suggested he had "moved on" from The Who.

Asked if there will be more from The Who, he told the Times newspaper: "I can’t answer that. I don’t write the songs. I never did. We [he and Townshend] need to sit down and have a meeting, but at the moment I’m happy saying that part of my life is over."

And Pete later admitted he had been mainly "touring for the money" in recent years.

He told the New York Times newspaper: "I don’t get much of a buzz from performing with the Who. If I’m really honest, I’ve been touring for the money. My idea of an ordinary lifestyle is pretty elevated.

"I’ve been immensely creative and productive throughout that period, but I haven’t felt the need to put it out.

"And if I can make it personal, I don’t care whether you like it or not. When 'White City' came out [in 1985] and the sales were so slow, I thought, 'Screw this'. Nobody wanted me as I was — they wanted the old Pete."

But he also teased there was a potential for a "final tour" that would take the group around the world before they called it a day.

He said: "It feels to me like there’s one thing the Who can do, and that’s a final tour where we play every territory in the world and then crawl off to die."