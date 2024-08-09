Will Young has no plans to retire from music.

Will Young has no plans to call it quits at 50

The 45-year-old singer - who came to prominence in 2002, when he won the TV talent show 'Pop Idol' – has, on many occasions, said he would like to be retired at 50, because he "didn't envisage being in my fifties and being a pop star.”

However, the 'Your Game' hitmaker has changed his frame of mind on ageing and has lots of ideas for various projects in the future.

He told Music Week: “Someone asked me that, and I didn't have any projects, I was not sure what I wanted to do musically. So at the time I said it, I think I actually genuinely did [believe it] because I couldn't really envisage being in my fifties and being a pop star. But now I sort of feel like, okay, I think you can do it. You just have to sort of embrace your age, I think I've worked it out. So I've got about four different musical projects that I'd like to do. Considering I'm 45, that will probably take it past 50. At this age you forget, don't you? I thought I was 44 the other day. I think I'm 45. So it's a long-winded way of saying, no, I don't think I will retire from music.”

He previously mused: “There is something brilliant about staying in the industry and keeping going.

That is not easy. And so it is important to celebrate it for myself, and also the fact I still really enjoy it.

“That’s the thing – I wouldn’t be doing it if I didn’t enjoy it. I would just go and do something else. But going forward.

I still think I would want to be retired by 50 and just have lots of dogs.”